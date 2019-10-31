21 passengers injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 21 passengers injured as bus overturns in Raigad

At least 21 passengers were injured after a state transport bus turned turtle in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported on the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road in the district.

According to the police, the state transport bus, going from Akkalkot in Solapur district to Mahad in adjoining Raigad district, suddenly veered off the road.

After breaking the roadside railing, it slid down and hit a tree before tipping over, they said.

"There were a total of 43 passengers on the bus of which 21 received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," said a station duty officer at the Poladpur police station.

