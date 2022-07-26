Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
  Arpita Mukherjee news: ED recovers 'black diary' from Partha Chaterjee's residence

Arpita Mukherjee news: ED recovers 'black diary' from Partha Chaterjee's residence

Arpita Mukherjee news: The ED has found a black diary from Mukherjee's house which belongs to the Department of Higher and School Education, Government of Bengal and can prove vital in unearthing SSC scam.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash Kolkata Updated on: July 26, 2022 16:33 IST
SSC scam
Image Source : PTI Arpita Mukherjee

Arpita Mukherjee news: Trouble for arrested Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee doesn't seem to end anytime soon. As per latest reports, a black diary has been recovered during the raid on his close aide Arpita Mukherjee's premises. West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam.

According to sources, the ED has found a black diary from Mukherjee's house which belongs to the Department of Higher and School Education, Government of Bengal and can prove vital in unearthing SSC scam. Arpita Mukherjee on Saturday during the interrogation said that the money recovered from her property used to be used as 'bribe' which 'flowed from bottom to top.' 

The ED had carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including two ministers, in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal and seized around Rs 20 crore in cash.

 

The ED's money-laundering case stems from an FIR by the CBI, which was first directed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the alleged scam in the recruitment of Group 'C' and 'D' staff, assistant teachers of classes 11 and 11 and primary teachers.

The TMC described the concerted raids by the ED as a "ploy" by the BJP government at the Centre to "harass" its political opponents.

