Srinagar grenade attack: One CRPF personnel injured, hunt on to nab terrorists

Srinagar grenade attack: A CRPF jawan was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade towards security forces on Ali Jan road in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

"One grenade was lobbed by a terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah," the Srinagar police tweeted. Cops said the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A cordon-and-search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, they added. The grenade attack came two days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad who got killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu's Rajouri district were consigned to flames with full military honours on Saturday.

The last rites were performed at his native place in Maligaon village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. A large number of people, including Sainik Kalyan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, along with other public representatives and officers paid floral tributes to Prasad.

The body reached Chidawa in Jhunjhunu on Friday night and from where it was taken to his village in the morning. During this, a Tiranga yatra was taken out from Chidawa to Maligaon as a mark of respect to the soldier which was attended by thousands of people, an official said.

