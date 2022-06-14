Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter; policeman injured

Srinagar encounter: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, in which 2 terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed. Another local terrorist named Adil Hussain Mir was earlier killed, who had been living in Pakistan since 2018. Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of the LeT terror outfit along with the local terrorist of Pahalgam Anantnag.

They were sent by the handlers with the intention to attack the Amarnath Yatra. Another killed terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Goujrim a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. This was the same group of terrorists that escaped from the Sopore encounter. "We had been tracking their movements for some time. Today's operation was a big success," said IGP Kashmir.

Several arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists, including 2 AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, Live rounds, Y-SMS device, Matrix sheet, Pakistani medicines, and other incriminating material.

