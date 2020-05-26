Image Source : INDIA TV Srinagar: 100% quarantine and testing for all incoming passengers

There will be a 100 per cent testing and quarantine for all passengers travelling to Srinagar amid the coronavirus lockdown. District Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary told India TV on Zila Sammelan that special arrangements have been made to make sure that virus does not transmit inside Srinagar from people coming from outside.

"We need to take a holistic view on whether people are following the guidelines or not. In Srinagar, we have had a positive response regarding the measures," Chaudhary said.

