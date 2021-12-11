IAF chopper crash: Wife of Squadron Leader says 'I love you' for the last time. Watch heartbreaking video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI IAF chopper crash: Squadron Leader's last rites performed in Rajasthan

The last rites of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the tragic Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 12 others, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, were performed by his wife on Saturday at his native village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Thousands of villagers at Ghardana made a beeline to pay tributes to the brave son of the soil who sacrificed his life while serving the nation.

His wife Yashwini was seen holding tightly onto Kuldeep's picture when his body was brought to the village. The fallen soldier's mother proudly saluted her son's picture placed in front of his body.

Kuldeep Singh's wife was all mum when her husband's body was brought. Soon after performing the last rites, she broke down and hugged her mother-in-law.

Her family members were seen consoling her. The Army officers gave a Guard of Honour to the departed Squadron Leader as people kept raising slogans right from the moment his body was brought to the village.

They also showered flowers upon Singh's body, and raised "Vande Matram" slogans.

Meanwhile, India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and the CDS’s defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were on Friday cremated with military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantt. Their two daughters Tarini and Kritika performed the last rites. General Rawat and his wife were cremated on a single pyre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were among several others who paid tribute to Gen Rawat and his wife at the crematorium.

Defence officials of several countries also paid tribute to them. The CDS was accorded a 17-gun salute, according to laid down protocols.

A ceremonial battery of 2233 Field Regiment provided gun carriage. About 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.

