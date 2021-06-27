Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute begins Sputnik vaccine trial run for public

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute begins Sputnik V trial run for public

Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute has begun trial run of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for the general public. Various private hospitals in Delhi-NCR have not been able to start administering the vaccine yet.

"We are in the process of rolling out Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines. We do not have clarity on the dates of the vaccine rollout and will come out with more clarity on it by this evening," an Indraprastha Apollo hospital official said.

The Centre has fixed the price of the Russian vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin at Rs 1,410 per dose.

Meanwhile, the Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Malviya Nagar also said that the hospital was yet to receive supply of Sputnik V from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "There is a delay on the part of the suppliers. We are expecting to receive it soon," a hospital official said.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

