  4. Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning: Congress leaders to meet shortly to chalk out strategy

Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning: The ED probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2022 15:15 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress MPs leave for AICC in a bus after holding a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi.

Top Congress leaders would meet today evening to evolve the party's strategy ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning.

 
She was earlier questioned for a few hours on Thursday last and Congress leaders had staged a protest across the country. Party MPs had also courted arrest in Delhi against her questioning. 

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's ED questioning: Delhi Police hired 100 photographers to capture Cong moves

Congress general secretaries and in-charges of states, besides party MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are slated to attend the meeting at the party headquarters this evening. The ED probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. 

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi likely to appear before ED on July 26 instead of 25

