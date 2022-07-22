Sonia Gandhi likely to appear before ED on July 26 instead of 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi likely to appear in front of the Enforcement Directorate on July 26 instead of July 25, sources told India TV on Friday. The Congress veteran leader was questioned for two hours by the ED on Thursday.

The questioning ended on Gandhi's request since she is recovering from Covid, said the officials.

Gandhi, 75, arrived at ED headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane, flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

According to sources, the questioning began around 12.30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature in the attendance sheet. The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case.

"Sonia hasn't ended questioning on her own request"

The questioning of the 75-year-old ended on her request, officials said. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the ED told Sonia Gandhi that they had no further questions and she could leave.

Sonia Gandhi in turn said she would be willing to respond to any other questions they might have and was ready to stay on till 8 pm or 9 pm if necessary, Ramesh posted on Twitter. She also said she was a Covid patient and needed to take her medicines so she should be informed about what time she should appear next.

According to Ramesh, the ED said it had nothing to ask of her either Thursday or Friday. After which Sonia Gandhi said she was willing to appear on Monday, Ramesh added.

An ED official said she was initially summoned again on July 26 but this was advanced to July 25 at her insistence.

(agencies inputs)

