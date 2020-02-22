Image Source : WIKI India's newly found gold riches in Sonbhadra are surrounded by some of world's most poisonous snakes

Small Uttar Pradesh town of Sonbhadra struck gold, quite literally, on Thursday as mines of massive gold reserves were found in the area. As per a report by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), more than 3,300 tonnes of gold ore is buried in Sonbhadra.

The area is also famous for some of the most poisonous snakes in the world. Snakes like Russel Viper, Cobra and Krait are found in the area. Mountain region surrounding Sonbhadra is home to these snakes which are considered so poisonous that if they sting someone, it is near impossible to save that person.

Russel Viper, which is one of the deadliest snakes in the world is only found in Sonbhadra district. These snakes are a common sight in the area.

Sonbhadra lies between Vindhyanchal and Kaimur hills, and its topology. The region is also called the energy capital of India because of the presence of many thermal power plants. The district headquarters is the town of Robertsganj.

