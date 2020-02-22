Image Source : Sonbhadra's gold riches are 5 times that of India's entire reserve

The newly discovered goldmine at Sonbhadra holds almost 3,000 tonnes of gold, which is more than 5 times that of India's entire gold reserve. The value of the newly found gold is approximately Rs 12 lakh crore.

The gold mine was found after almost 3-decade long work that began in 1992 by the Geological Survey of India. District mining officer K K Rai, on Friday said that the auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

After these estimates, India's gold reserve would jump up to second place in the list of countries with the highest gold reserves.

The deposits in Son Pahadi are estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while that at Hardi block are around 646.16 kilogram.

