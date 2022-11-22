Sonali Phogat case: CBI files chargesheet, names both accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Sonali Phoghat case: The BJP leader was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 13:24 IST
BJP leader Sonali Phogat
BJP leader Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat case: The CBI ob Tuesday filed its first chargesheet and named both the accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh. Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink.

A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides--Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, a day before the incident.

CBI's team had also visited the hotel where Phogat was staying as well as the partially demolished Goa's Curlies restaurant where she partied, officials said.

 

Five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh were already arrested in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star, police said.

The Goa police had handled the initial investigation before the case was handed over to the CBI. In its investigation, the Goa Police had found that Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth) by the accused at Curlie on Anjuna beach, citing security camera footage and confessions.

 

