  4. Sonali Phogat murder case: 46 injury marks found on BJP leader's body

Sonali Phogat's murder: Goa Police said that the marks came due to the mishandling of the BJP leader in the pub where she was dosed with meth. There were attempts to control her.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Sri Lasya | New Delhi
Published on: August 31, 2022 21:04 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23

Sonali Phogat murder case: In yet another surprising revelation in the gruelling murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the Goa Police on Wednesday found 46 marks of injuries on her body. Initially, in the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that there were no injuries on Phogat's body. 

The Goa Police said that the marks came due to the mishandling of Sonali in the pub where she was dosed with meth. There were attempts to control her. 

Post mortem report earlier read that there were no deep internal or serious external injuries on Phogat's body. Goa Police's revelation Wednesday is a U-turn from the earlier report. This new evidence confirms that the BJP leader was dosed with MDMA. 

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara reiterated their demand of a CBI probe into the incident. "We want a CBI probe. We want justice," she said. The Goa Police have so far arrested five persons, including two of Phogat's associates, in connection with the case.

