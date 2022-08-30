Sonali Phogat's employee missing with laptop, CCTV footages; bodyguard makes shocking revelations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan, one of the two accused in the case, had hired a computer operator just days ahead of Phogat's death.

Sonali Phogat murder: The gruelling murder of Sonali Phogat has sent the country in shivers, and the murder case has been taking twists and turns every day since August 21, when the BJP leader was declared dead.

On Monday, in yet another shocking revelation, Phogat's bodyguard came forward claiming that he had never seen the BJP leader intoxicated.

The bodyguard Mandeep, appointed by Haryana Police said that on the 21st of August, two days before her death, Phogat had gone to a Gurugram flat with her PA Sudhir Sangwan. Sangwan had directed Mandeep to meet him at the flat on the 26th of August. Mandeep said, "During this, the second accused Sukhwinder was not present with Sonali. And Sudhir did he come to the flat."

"Never seen Sonali drunk on intoxicated"

Mandeep also clarified that he had never seen Phogat intoxicated, or seen her indulge in any drugs.

He also said that the two accused in the case, when travelling in a car, had not spoken to each other. "It felt like they were both fighting," he said.

He added that his statement was not taken yet by the Haryana Police or the Goa police. For the first time in serving as Phogat's bodyguard in 5 years, Mandeep said that he was asked not to accompany Phogat during her visit to the Gurugram flat.

Computer operator, hired ahead of Sonali's death, on the run with a laptop

Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan, one of the key accused in the case, had hired a computer operator just days ahead of Phogat's death. He was assigned to work at Phogat's farmhouse. The operator, named Shivam, had disappeared from Phogat's office with a laptop and CCTV recordings on the day of her death.

Her family claims that important information about her properties and other crucial things must be in the laptop that is now missing. The Haryana Police is on the lookout for Shivam, but with no luck so far.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine by accused; CCTV shows she was forced to drink | 10 points

Latest India News