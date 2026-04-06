When will MS Dhoni return to Chennai Super Kings' squad after calf strain?

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season got off to a horrid start for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the five-time champions have faced three losses in their first three games and currently occupy 10th place in the standings.

With subpar performances across all three matches, it is clear that CSK are missing the services of veteran wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni. Interestingly, Dhoni was ruled out of the first two weeks of the IPL due to a calf strain and has yet to play his first game for the side this season.

With CSK consistently losing, many fans would be wondering when MS Dhoni could make a return to the side. Notably, in a statement released by the IPL before the start of the tournament, it was revealed that MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the IPL 2026.

It is expected that MS Dhoni will be missing Chennai’s next game against Delhi Capitals as well. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. Dhoni would be expected to come back to the squad after the clash against Delhi Capitals.

CSK skipper gave an update on MS Dhoni’s return

With Chennai Super Kings having lost their recent clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the five-time champions’ skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, took centre stage and gave an update on Dhoni’s return before the clash against RCB.

"We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly; sometimes it takes time. If he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," Gaikwad said at the toss.

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