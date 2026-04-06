'It's on me today': CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad takes responsibility for 43-run loss against RCB

Bengaluru:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken the responsibility for the 43-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 251 runs, the five-time champions were folded for 207 runs. However, the fact that they crossed the 200-run mark was, in itself, an achievement as they were 84/5 at one stage in the run-chase. For the same reason, Ruturaj felt that had he scored some runs at the top of the order, the result would've been different.

Ruturaj admitted that even he was surprised that they reached 200 despite losing three wickets in the powerplay again. He lauded Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton for the fight they put up in the middle. However, CSK will be worried with the lack of runs from Sanju Samson and even their captain, who are opening the innings this season.

"Well, even I was surprised, to be honest. Great fight by Sarfaraz, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, even to some extent Shivam Dube. So I think, maybe I would have, contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it's (the loss) on me today," Ruturaj said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

CSK are languishing at bottom of points table after three consecutive losses

CSK are now languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing three consecutive losses. They are one of the only three teams to be winless in IPL 2026 so far and are the only side to have played three matches. MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are yet to play for them this season as they sustained injuries closer to the tournament.

However, Brevis is expected to get fit for the next game against the Delhi Capitals on April 11. Even Dhoni is likely to return soon, but the major headache for the five-time champions has been their bowling attack which conceded 250 runs against RCB.

Also Read