Dewald Brevis injury update: CSK coach Stephen Fleming reveals when will South Africa batter get fit

Bengaluru:

Chennai Super Kings' travails in IPL 2026 continued even on Sunday as the defending champions thumped them by 43 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Even as the five-time champions are missing their talisman MS Dhoni, another key player Dewald Brevis has also not played a single game so far due to side strain. CSK are certainly missing his impact in the middle-order and are languishing at the bottom of the points table after three massive losses.

However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming is hopeful that Brevis will regain full fitness and reckons that he will play the match against Delhi Capitals on April 11. The men in yellow have a five-day break after a poor show on Sunday and they would be hoping for Brevis to get match-ready by then.

"We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming said during the CSK vs RCB game in Bengaluru.

Shivam Dube is the only experienced player in the middle order for CSK right now and even he has not clicked as expected. While there is no guarantee of Brevis smashing the ball right from the word go, his presence will certainly allow the top order to go berserk, which seems to be playing under pressure at the moment.

Nothing going right for CSK in IPL 2026

CSK's approach to go with the young brigade in IPL 2026 has not worked for them yet. They have not even looked like competing, especially with the ball, in any of the three games. The batting line-up has crossed the 200-run mark twice in three matches but lack the killer instinct, even as Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad are struggling for runs at the top.

The bowling attack is looking toothless, too, as they conceded 250 runs against RCB with Tim David going absolutely berserk in the last five overs. It remains to be seen now whether the return of Brevis will provide them with some relief.

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