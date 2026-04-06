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Chennai Super Kings create world record vs RCB despite 43-run defeat in Bengaluru

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Chennai Super Kings lost their third consecutive match on Sunday against RCB by 43 runs. They are yet to win a game in IPL 2026 but created a world record while scoring 207 runs in 19.4 overs in the 251-run chase. Know more about the unique record set at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings Image Source : AP
Bengaluru:

Chennai Super Kings succumbed to their third consecutive defeat on Sunday as they lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The five-time champions are yet to register a win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men created a massive world record with the bat despite losing the match by a huge margin.

As many as nine CSK batters smashed at least a six in the 251-run chase, with only Ayush Mhatre and Matt Henry being the exceptions. This is the first-ever instance of nine batters hitting a maximum in a single T20 innings. Interestingly, none of the batters hit more than two sixes as Sarfaraz Khan and Jamie Overton did so, smashing two maximums each.

Overall, the five-time IPL winners hit 11 sixes in their innings as opposed to 19 by RCB during their blockbuster first innings when they posted 250 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs.

14 batters hit at least a six in CSK vs RCB clash

RCB needed only five batters to score as many runs as all of them smashed at least a six, with Tim David and Rajat Patidar taking the cake. David just ripped the toothless bowling attack of CSK with an unbeaten 70 off just 25 deliveries with three fours and eight sixes, while the RCB skipper also led from the front, scoring 48* off 19 balls with six sixes and a four to his name.

Overall, 14 batters smacked at least a six in the CSK vs RCB clash on Sunday. This is only the second instance of as many batsmen crossing the boundary line, with the other being a Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder. The Stars had failed to chase 220 runs in that clash, but eight of their batters managed to smash at least a six, even as they went down by 75 runs.

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Cricket CSK Vs RCB Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Ruturaj Gaikwad
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