Iran War LIVE Updates: Missile alerts across Northern Israel as Iran launches fresh attack

New Delhi:

The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its 38th day with no signs of slowing down and the stakes are rising by the hour. Donald Trump has extended his deadline to Tehran by 24 hours, warning of severe consequences if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Posting, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” Trump made it clear that time is running out. Earlier, he had issued a strong warning, saying Iran could face “hell,” including possible US strikes on power plants and bridges. Iran responded quickly, saying it would reply “in kind” to any attack.

At the same time, the situation on the ground is getting worse. The US confirmed it rescued a second airman after a fighter jet went down inside Iran, though reports say several people were killed in strikes in that area. In Israel, a missile hit a residential building in Haifa, leaving people injured and missing. Across the Gulf, key energy facilities in Kuwait have also been hit, causing major damage. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have continued in parts of Lebanon, including near Beirut, where casualties have been reported. Tensions are also spreading beyond the immediate conflict zone, with warnings that other key routes like the Bab el-Mandab Strait could be targeted if the situation escalates further.

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