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Iran War LIVE Updates: Missile alerts across Northern Israel as Iran launches fresh attack

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Violence is intensifying across the region, with attacks reported in Iran, Israel, Kuwait, and Lebanon, causing casualties and damage.

Iran War LIVE Updates
Iran War LIVE Updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its 38th day with no signs of slowing down and the stakes are rising by the hour. Donald Trump has extended his deadline to Tehran by 24 hours, warning of severe consequences if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Posting, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” Trump made it clear that time is running out. Earlier, he had issued a strong warning, saying Iran could face “hell,” including possible US strikes on power plants and bridges. Iran responded quickly, saying it would reply “in kind” to any attack.

At the same time, the situation on the ground is getting worse. The US confirmed it rescued a second airman after a fighter jet went down inside Iran, though reports say several people were killed in strikes in that area. In Israel, a missile hit a residential building in Haifa, leaving people injured and missing. Across the Gulf, key energy facilities in Kuwait have also been hit, causing major damage. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have continued in parts of Lebanon, including near Beirut, where casualties have been reported. Tensions are also spreading beyond the immediate conflict zone, with warnings that other key routes like the Bab el-Mandab Strait could be targeted if the situation escalates further.

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Live updates :Iran War LIVE

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  • 8:34 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sirens sound in Haifa and nearby areas

    The Israeli military has said that Iran launched several missiles towards Israel, prompting urgent warnings for civilians in affected areas to take shelter. Air raid sirens were activated as defence systems moved to intercept the incoming threat. The attack triggered alarms across northern Israel, including the city of Haifa, according to media reports. Similar incidents in recent weeks have seen sirens sounding across the region as missiles were detected and intercepted mid-air. 

     

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US, Iran, regional mediators push 45-day ceasefire plan in war: Report

    According to reports, mediators are working to broker a two-phase deal. The first phase proposes a 45-day ceasefire, during which both sides would negotiate a permanent end to the war. If talks show progress, the ceasefire could be extended to allow more time for a final agreement.

     

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump on rescue of downed US pilot in Iran

    Trump described the rescue of a downed F-15 crew member inside Iran, revealing how initial fears arose after the pilot sent a brief radio message following ejection. Trump recalled the officer saying, “Power be to God,” though a US defence official later clarified the exact words were “God is good.” The phrase raised suspicions, with concerns the pilot might already be in Iranian custody and sending “false signals,” but those fears were later ruled out.

     

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran slams Trump's threats as 'criminal mindset'

    Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the latest threats by US President Donald Trump, calling them “an indication of a criminal mindset” and warning they amount to “incitement to war crimes and crimes against humanity.” He said targeting critical infrastructure would endanger civilians and escalate the conflict further. 

     

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump pushes Iran deadline again

    US President Donald Trump has once again extended his deadline for Iran this time by just 24 hours keeping global tensions on edge and leaving the fate of a potential conflict hanging in the balance. Posting a brief message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” without offering further details. This latest extension continues a pattern. The original deadline was set for five days, later extended by ten, and then pushed again just hours before it was due to expire. Read the full story here

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran warns of reciprocal action

    Iran has issued a strong warning following remarks by US President Donald Trump to blow up Tehran’s power plants and bridges. The statement came from Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who said Tehran would respond firmly to any attack on its infrastructure. Read the full story here

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Apr 06, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Japan, South Korea stock market rise despite Trump's Iran threats

    Stock markets in Japan and South Korea opened higher despite renewed threats from Donald Trump over potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure. As of 0:45 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.45%, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained around 1.8%. In contrast, Chinese markets slipped, with the SSE Composite Index down 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.7%.

     

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