Iran warns of reciprocal action after Trump's 'will blow up everything' threat

Tehran:

Iran has issued a strong warning following remarks by US President Donald Trump to blow up Tehran’s power plants and bridges. The statement came from Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who said Tehran would respond firmly to any attack on its infrastructure.

Speaking as reported by Al Jazeera, Baghaei stressed that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to act if the country is targeted.

“Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind,” he said.

He further warned that any retaliation would focus on similar targets linked to the United States. “Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran,” he added.

The remarks were made after Trump threatened military action if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington to resolve the conflict and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," he said in an interview with Axios.

Trump’s stark warning to Iran

Earlier on Sunday, Trump used very harsh language to threaten Iran to materialise a deal with the US. He had given an ultimatum to Iran till April 6 to open the Strait of face consequences. However, as per the Wall Street Journal report, Iran rejected the proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump posted on Truth Social.