Another Indian-flagged ship Green Asha crosses Hormuz amid Gulf tensions; count rises to eight

New Delhi:

Despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indian-flagged vessels are continuing to cross the Strait of Hormuz successfully, offering some relief to shipping and energy supply concerns. The latest vessel, Green Asha, has completed its transit, becoming the eighth Indian-flagged ship to pass through the strategic waterway since February 28, when the conflict in the region escalated.

The movement of ships through the Strait has been challenging due to repeated attacks by Iran on vessels it considers hostile, particularly those transporting LPG and crude oil from various countries in the region. This has made navigation through the area risky for commercial shipping.

Earlier, another Indian-flagged vessel, Green Sanvi, safely crossed the Strait on Friday night. The ship was carrying around 46,650 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to official sources cited by ANI.

In a separate development, a shipment of about 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG reached the Vadinar Terminal at DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on March 28. The cargo was transported by the vessel MT Jag Vasant, which is now expected to transfer the shipment to another ship through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation at anchorage.

To ensure safety, Indian Navy warships have been kept on standby to assist merchant vessels if required.

Diplomatic efforts on for safety of vessels, citizens

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of Indian ships and citizens in the region.

Amid concerns, the Iranian Embassy in India on Thursday reassured New Delhi regarding the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that there is no cause for panic for New Delhi.

“Our Indian friends are in safe hands, no worries,” an X post by the embassy read.

About Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea passage linking the Persian Gulf to global oceans. It is crucial for OPEC oil transport, as about one-fifth of the world’s petroleum passes through it, making it a vital chokepoint for global energy supply and trade.