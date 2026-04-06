'Tuesday, 8 PM ET': Trump pushes Iran deadline again after 'open the Strait' warning

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has once again extended his deadline for Iran this time by just 24 hours keeping global tensions on edge and leaving the fate of a potential conflict hanging in the balance. Posting a brief message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” without offering further details. This latest extension continues a pattern. The original deadline was set for five days, later extended by ten, and then pushed again just hours before it was due to expire.

The Strait of Hormuz dilemma

At the heart of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Iran has effectively blocked the passage since late February, disrupting global energy supplies and raising fears of a wider conflict.

The United States has demanded that Tehran reopen the strait or face what Trump has repeatedly described as devastating military consequences targeting its infrastructure. Trump’s tone has grown increasingly aggressive in recent hours. In interviews with major American media outlets, he warned that failure to reach a deal could result in massive destruction.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he said in a televised interview. He also claimed that the US is in a “very strong position,” adding that Iran could take decades to recover from a potential strike.

Hints of progress?

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Trump suggested there is still hope for a diplomatic breakthrough. He said negotiations are ongoing and that there is a “good chance” a deal could be reached soon. According to him, Iran has already conceded on several major issues, including its nuclear ambitions.

“The big thing is they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” he said, describing that part of the negotiation as “already done.” It is pertinent to note that Trump has said the conflict should end in “days, not weeks,” but also warned that very little would be off-limits if talks fail.