Strait of Hormuz crisis: Two Indian LPG tankers sail out safely, 16 still stranded

New Delhi:

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have managed to navigate through the conflict affected Strait of Hormuz and are now en route to Indian ports, even as 16 other vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. Officials confirmed that maritime operations involving Indian ships continue to remain stable despite heightened tensions in the region, news agency PTI reported. According to Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, LPG carrier Green Sanvi, loaded with 46,650 tonnes of LPG, is slated to reach India on Tuesday (April 7). Another vessel, Green Asha, carrying 15,500 tonnes, is expected to arrive on April 9.

"Indian maritime operations remain safe and uninterrupted amid West Asia crisis. 16 Indian flagged vessels with 433 seafarers are in the region; two LPG carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, safely crossed Strait of Hormuz," Mangal added, as per PTI.

With their passage, the number of Indian flagged LPG tankers that have successfully crossed the crucial route has now risen to eight. Notably, the crucial waterway has been severely disrupted since the joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s large-scale counter-response.

16 vessels still waiting for clearance

Of the ships still held up in the Persian Gulf region, authorities said one is an LNG carrier, two are LPG tankers, six are crude oil transporters, three are container ships and the rest include a dredger, a chemical carrier and bulk vessels. There is currently no confirmation on reports suggesting that Iran may be charging vessels for safe passage, with Mangal stating that "we have no information of such payments."

India battling severe LPG crunch

The arrival of these shipments comes at a crucial time for India, which depends heavily on West Asian nations for nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirements. India consumed 33.15 million tonnes of LPG last year and imports form a significant share of that demand. With shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz severely impacted, the country has been facing one of its tightest LPG supply situations in recent years.

Previous vessels that crossed safely

Last week, LPG carriers BW TYR and BW ELM, transporting about 94,000 tonnes, also managed to pass through the disrupted corridor. BW TYR reached Mumbai on March 31, while BW ELM arrived at New Mangalore on April 1. Before that, vessels such as Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had reached Indian ports in March.

When the conflict in West Asia intensified, 28 Indian flagged vessels were inside the area, with 24 positioned west of the strait and four to the east. Ten of them have now sailed out safely. In addition to LPG shipments, the oil tanker Jag Laadki carrying crude from the UAE and another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline to Africa, have also transited safely.

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