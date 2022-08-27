Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine by accused; CCTV shows she was forcefully made to drink | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In one of the videos, Phogat can be seen dancing with one of the arrested accused Sudhir Sagwan.

Sonali Phogat murder case: BJP leader Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death, Goa Police confirmed on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said leftovers from the drugs which were given to her at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna have been seized from the restaurant's washroom.

Here are 10 key developments in this case:

Two CCTV footage of BJP leader Sonali Phogat at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death has surfaced on social media. The videos of the CCTV footage from Curlies restaurant at Anjuna are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Phogat can be seen dancing with one of the arrested accused Sudhir Sagwan. The BJP leader is seen sporting a tiara with LED lights on her head. The video also shows Sagwan forcing her to drink water, which she instantly spits out. Another video shows Phogat being escorted out of the restaurant by the accused. In the footage, she is seen staggering and almost falling near the staircase on her way out of the restaurant. Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, the owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar. While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on the morning of August 23 from the hotel where she was staying. The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him. Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.” Phogat, Sagwan and Singh had arrived in Goa on August 22. The last rites of Phogat were held in Hisar with a large number of people turning up to pay their last respects.

