Sonali Phogat murder case: 'Full support to probe', says Goa CM Pramod Sawant | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Sonali Phogat death case: 'Full support to probe', says Goa CM Pramod Sawant | WATCH

Highlights Goa govt to provide full support to probe in Sonali Phogat's murder, said CM Sawant

Those who have to be punished will be punished by police one hundred percent: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23

Sonali Phogat murder case : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday (August 27) stated that his government will provide full support to state police investigations into the demise of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

"Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police one hundred per cent. At present, they (accused) are in custody and an investigation is going on," CM Sawant said while talking to media.

Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23.

A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case. The Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP-led state government over the probe into the case. Sawant had earlier said that preliminary reports suggested Sonali Phogat died of cardiac arrest.

"Yesterday they said she died of heart attack. Today, a post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves Chief Minister likes to give clean chit, jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows the state of affairs here," Sardesai had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Goa Police arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar.On Friday Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh who travelled to Goa with Phogat on August 22 confessed that they had intentionally made her drink some "obnoxious" chemical. Both the accused will be produced before the court today.

Rinku Dhaka had earlier filed a complaint alleging that Phogat was murdered by Sudhir Sangwan, her personal trainer along with Sukhwinder Singh who intended "to take over her properties and financial assets to finish her political career."

"When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

"The two accused confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it, which made her feel uneasy, after which they took her to the hotel and then to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the Goa police said.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Photos of Sonali Phogat's daughter shouldering mother for last rites break hearts

Latest India News