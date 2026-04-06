'Politics driven by power': PM Modi tears into Congress in message on BJP's foundation day

New Delhi:

Tearing into the Congress over Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the grand old party had betrayed the people of India after getting record seats in 1984. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is continuously working for the development of the country, he said, while adding that the Congress only worked for one family, referring to the Gandhis.

In a virtual message on BJP's foundation day, the prime minister said BJP workers have always raised issues related to the public and have even scarified their lives since its formation in 1980. People's trust in the BJP has subsequently increased, he said, while pointing out that the saffron party will keep working over issues such as infiltration and corruption.

"BJP is the only political party where we consider the party as our mother," he said. "That is why the party’s foundation day is not just a political event. It is an emotional occasion for every karyakarta. This day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the party for giving us the chance to serve the nation."

He said the BJP has revoked Article 370, brought law against triple talaq, enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which at one point of time seemed impossible, adding that it will soon bring the 'One Nation, One Election' and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He further said earlier India used to keep a distance from many nations, but today’s India builds relations with all countries.

In his address, the prime minister also lauded BJP national president Nitin Nabin and said the party is moving ahead with a 'new energy' under his leadership for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

"Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal," PM Modi said.

"In a few years, the BJP is going to complete its fifty years. This is a huge milestone, a huge inspiration. We have to brainstorm new goals and also immerse ourselves in this era of changing technology. Once again, I extend my best wishes to my crores of workers on the BJP Foundation Day," he added.

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