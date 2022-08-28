Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrests one more drug peddler; 5 held so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show "Big Boss", died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa.

Highlights Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler

With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case

Earlier, Court remanded two accused to police custody for 10 days

Sonali Phogat case: The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show "Big Boss", died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa. On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said. Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat was given methamphetamine by accused; CCTV shows she was forced to drink | 10 points

Haryana to write to Goa govt for CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured her family members. Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here on Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death. Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement. During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat murder case: 'Full support to probe', says Goa CM Pramod Sawant | WATCH

Latest India News