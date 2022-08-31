Sonali Phogat death: Police nabs man accused of stealing documents from BJP leader's farmhouse

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONALIPHOGAT Sonali Phogat death: Police nabs accused behind stealing documents from BJP leader's farmhouse

Sonali Phogat death case: In a major development in the death case of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, the Haryana Police has nabbed the computer operator, accused of stealing important documents from the farmhouse of the TikTok star. The man, identified as Shivam, was accused by Phogat's family of stealing a laptop, a digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, and some documents from the farmhouse office.

They claimed that Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, had taken these things from the farmhouse after the news of her death on August 23. Haryana Police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members. The family also met Hisar's Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

"A theft case was registered on their complaint a few days ago. We have assured them of a thorough investigation in the case is on," Singh told reporters in Hisar on Tuesday. When asked what was the complaint, Singh said, "It has been stated that at the behest of one of her associates, his subordinate Shivam, who worked as an accountant, stole some documents, a laptop, and other articles from the farmhouse".

While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara reiterated their demand of a CBI probe into the incident. "We want a CBI probe. We want justice," she said. The Goa Police have so far arrested five persons, including two of Phogat's associates, in connection with the case.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said in Panaji the investigation into the case would now be conducted by a deputy superintendent of a police-rank officer. The probe into the case was earlier conducted by a police inspector-level officer.

