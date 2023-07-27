'How Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire...': Smriti Irani lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha | Video

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/TWITTER Union Minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for putting ‘Manipur on fire’. The BJP leader lashed out at Opposition MPs after Congress’ Amee Yajnik raised the question on Manipur violence, asking whether women ministers would speak on Manipur.

Replying to Congress MP Amee Yajnik, during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Irani gave a roaring speech and dared the Opposition MPs to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar if they ‘guts’.

‘How Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire’

"I take strong objections to this because women ministers and women politicians have spoken not only on Manipur, but also on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. Tell me when will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan. When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh, when will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar...," Irani said. "When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet," she said amid loud cheers by her party MPs.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after the last session of Parliament following his conviction in the Modi surname case. This is the first session of Parliament where Rahul Gandhi is not present.

‘Witnessed a meltdown in Upper House’

The Opposition termed the Irani's outburst as 'meltdown' after the video went viral. Without naming Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a Twitter post said she witnessed a 'meltdown' in the Upper House and also a 'toxic obsession'. "Hope the minister gets well soon and realises there is a bigger responsibility to the nation," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

Later taking to Twitter, Irani again took on Rahul Gandhi sharing a report old controversial statement of the Congress leader that Muslim League is a secular party. "Ladies and Gentlemen- the Rahul Gandhi brand of secularism- his unholy alliance declares Hindus to be burnt alive in their temples . Hindu hate not new to the dynasty but now to openly threaten Hindus…that is a new low, Mr. Gandhi," she said in a tweet.

Parliament Monsoon session

The Parliament has witnessed a stalemate over Manipur violence ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20. The Opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on Manipur in Parliament while the BJP has accused the Opposition of not making a conducive environment for discussion on the subject. The Opposition-led by Congress on Wednesday moved the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May this year, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured. The violence which broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The Opposition mounted a fresh attack on the government after a May 4 video of women being paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men went viral on July 19 which prompted PM Modi to speak on the situation.

