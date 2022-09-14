Smoke detected in Kochi-bound Air India Express flight in Oman; 141 passengers, 6 crew members recused

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PICTURE All passengers and crew members are safe.

Smoke was detected in a Kochi bound-Air India Express flight in Oman. All 141 passengers, and six crew members, have been rescued. According to sources, the fire was reported just before it was about to take off.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said. There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said. Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said. There have been a lot of incidents in connection flights safety over the past few months in India.

