Skill development scam case: SC allows Chandrababu Naidu to participate in public rallies, meetings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Chandrababu Naidu to participate in public rallies, and meetings. The Andhra Pradesh High court had converted Naidu's four-week interim medical bail in the case into absolute bail and ordered the former chief minister's release on regular bail, considering his age, old age-related ailments, non-flight risk and other reasons.

It had said the interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to the scam case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till November 28 and will be relaxed from November 29.

Seeking direction to set aside the high court verdict, the state government said the accused (Naidu) is an "influential person" and "has ensured that two of his key associates, including a government servant, have already fled the country.

On November 20, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted bail to Naidu while noting that the discretion to grant bail should be exercised judiciously in a humane and compassionate manner.

