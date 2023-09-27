Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Skill Development Corporation scam: Matter will be heard by appropriate SC bench on Oct 3, says CJI

Skill Development Corporation scam: The case is related to the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged scam. The top court said the matter would be heard by a separate bench on October 3.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 16:33 IST
Skill Development Corporation scam: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the matter related to the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam in Andhra Pradesh will be heard by the appropriate top court bench on October 3. 

The matter will now be heard by the appropriate SC bench on October 3, stated CJI D Y Chandrachud.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court asked the lawyer representing TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him in the alleged scam, to mention his petition for urgent listing on Tuesday.

Naidu was arrested by the CID earlier this month in connection with an alleged fraud involving siphoning off funds totalling over Rs 300 crore of the Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister.

The former CM has been arrested under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery). The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The development came a day after a delegation of TDP leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapai Bhawan urging her to intervene in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

