TDP leaders call on President seeking her intervention in arrest of party chief Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TDP leaders meet the President

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his party MPs on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtapati Bhawan in Delhi over the arrest of party chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh and TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar also wrote to the President seeking immediate intervention in the arrest of Naidu.

TDP to move SC

TDP on September 22 said the party’s legal wing will approach the Supreme Court in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing Naidu's FIR quash petition.

TDP state president K Atchen Naidu noted the TDP’s legal wing is going through the High Court order, and alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had adopted a vengeful approach towards the southern state’s principal opposition party.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed a petition filed by the TDP chief in which he had sought to get the FIR registered against him quashed.

The legal wing of the TDP is going through the court judgment in detail and the party will certainly knock on the doors of the higher court to seek justice, said Atchen Naidu in a press release.

Despite the adverse judgment in the court, he vowed that TDP would move ahead and continue its fight against the alleged atrocious rule of Reddy.

Further, Narayana Rao Atluri, a film producer and TDP sympathiser presented a memorandum to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghal in Delhi, alleging that Naidu was jailed because of a political conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the CID has zeroed in on a list of officers who would be deputed to the Rajamahendravaram central prison to further interrogate Naidu for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case, which incurred a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly Election: Why is BJP's dilemma over Vasundhara Raje not ending? Explained

Latest India News