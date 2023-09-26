Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
  4. Eknath Shinde cancels trip to Germany and Britain due to political unrest in Maharashtra: Sources

Eknath Shinde cancels trip to Germany and Britain due to political unrest in Maharashtra: Sources

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was scheduled to visit Berlin, Germany and London from October 1-10. At present, hearing is going on on the issue of disqualification of MLA in Maharashtra. Hearing in this matter took place on Monday.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: September 26, 2023 15:07 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was to visit Germany and Britain has reportedly postponed his scheduled foreign trip. During this visit, agreements related to industry technologies were to be signed. According to sources, the CM has postponed his visit after taking the current political scenario in the state into consideration. The speaker is expected to decide on the disqualification pleas of some Shiv Sena MLAs very soon. The Shinde faction will have to appear before Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar in this regard.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction filed pleas seeking the disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws. The Supreme Court had, on May 11, directed the Assembly speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas within a reasonable time. 

Chief Minister Shinde also had a program to interact with Marathi diaspora there. The Chief Minister was also accompanied by Industries Minister Uday Samant and administrative officials during his 10-day visit. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was scheduled to visit Berlin, Germany and London from October 1-10. 

Opposition's take

UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, however, claimed that the Chief Minister cancelled his tour after Opposition's criticism. The Uddhav Thackeray-camp Shiv Sena leader on X said, 'One question from me yesterday to the illegal cm on his foreign holiday (shown as work trip) has made him “postpone” his trip! That too within 30 mins of my tweet. Which proves that it was a holiday, without any agenda or meetings for the state!"  

"I am not against foreign visits by govt if there are tangible outcomes. I am against an illegal cm going on a holiday, on tax payer money. And this was a holiday, cancelled after my question. Darr Achcha Hai!" he added.

