7-day complete lockdown declared in Sikkim starting tomorrow

Sikkim government has decided to impose a week of complete lockdown in the state in light of the COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from July 21. During the lockdown government and private offices, shops, business establishments, schools will remain closed.

The movement of private vehicles will also be restricted.

Sikkim has recorded 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 191 are active and 92 are cured.

Northeast COVID-19 Situation

States Cases Cured Active cases Death Arunachal Pradesh 740 282 455 3 Assam 23999 16023 7916 57 Manipur 1911 1213 698 0 Meghalaya 450 66 382 2 Mizoram 284 167 117 0 Nagaland 988 445 543 0 Sikkim 283 92 191 0 Tripura 2878 1759 1114 5

