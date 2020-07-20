7-day complete lockdown declared in Sikkim starting tomorrow

Sikkim government has decided to impose a week of complete lockdown in the state in light of the COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from July 21. During the lockdown government and private offices, shops, business establishments, schools will remain closed.
The movement of private vehicles will also be restricted.
Sikkim has recorded 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 191 are active and 92 are cured.
Northeast COVID-19 Situation
|
States
|
Cases
|
Cured
|
Active cases
|
Death
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
740
|
282
|
455
|
3
|
Assam
|
23999
|
16023
|
7916
|
57
|
Manipur
|
1911
|
1213
|
698
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
450
|
66
|
382
|
2
|
Mizoram
|
284
|
167
|
117
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
988
|
445
|
543
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
283
|
92
|
191
|
0
|
Tripura
|
2878
|
1759
|
1114
|
5