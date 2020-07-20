7-day complete lockdown declared in Sikkim starting tomorrow

Monday, July 20, 2020
     
Sikkim government has decided to impose a week of complete lockdown in the state in light of the COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from July 21. During the lockdown government and private offices, shops, business establishments, schools will remain closed.

India TV News Desk
Gangtok Updated on: July 20, 2020 14:31 IST
Image Source : FILE

Sikkim government has decided to impose a week of complete lockdown in the state in light of the COVID-19 situation. The lockdown will come into effect from July 21. During the lockdown government and private offices, shops, business establishments, schools will remain closed. 

The movement of private vehicles will also be restricted. 

Sikkim has recorded 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 191 are active and 92 are cured. 

Northeast COVID-19 Situation

States

Cases

Cured

Active cases

Death

Arunachal Pradesh

740

282

455

3

Assam

23999

16023

7916

57

Manipur

1911

1213

698

0

Meghalaya

450

66

382

2

Mizoram

284

167

117

0

Nagaland

988

445

543

0

Sikkim

283

92

191

0

Tripura

2878

1759

1114

5

