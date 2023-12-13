Sikkim: Army rescues over 800 tourists stranded due to snowfall | Video

Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 0:02 IST
Image Source : ANI Troops of the Trishakti Corps Indian Army rescued more than 800 tourists in East Sikkim.

Sikkim: Over 800 tourists were rescued by the Indian Army who were stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim. The rescue operation was led by Trishakti Corps.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing tourists being rescued amid extreme weather in the region.

The tourists, including elderly, women and children, had gotten stranded in various areas of eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, they said.

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued till late evening and all stranded tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.

