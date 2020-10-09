West Bengal Police issues clarification after row over Sikh man turban pulled during Bengal BJP march

Image Source : WEST BENGAL POLICE TWITTER Following the furore over an incident when a Sikh man's turban fell off, West Bengal Police said it respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest.

Following the furore over an incident where the West Bengal Police were seen manhandling a Sikh man, disrespecting his turban and pulling him by his hair, the state police on Friday issued a clarification saying the turban of the Sikh man fell off automatically in scuffle without any attempt to do so by our officer adding they respect all religions.

The West Bengal police said, "Person was carrying firearms. Turban fell off automatically in a scuffle without any attempt to do so by our officer. We respect all religions. Officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest." The incident had taken place during BJP's NabannoCholo rally.

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," Police said.

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

It also added, "West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state."

Person was carrying firearms. Turban fell off automatically in scuffle without any attempt to do so by our officer. We respect all religions. Officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before arrest: West Bengal Police on video of Sikh man at BJP’s #NabannoCholo rally pic.twitter.com/w0B3r5U5Ip — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The controversial video went viral on social media after the person, identified as Balvinder Singh, the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey, was held by the police during BJP's protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday. The police, however, claimed that Balvinder Singh was illegally carrying a weapon during the protest.

BJP state unit President Dilip Ghosh had said on Thursday that it was a licensed weapon and the person had all valid documents for carrying the firearm.

"The police should release him as he is a security person and was carrying a licensed weapon," Ghosh had said during a press conference on Thursday.

(With inputs IANS)

