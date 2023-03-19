'Had Yogi been in Punjab...': Sidhu Moosewala's father praises UP govt's crackdown on gangsters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Punjabi Singer and late Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government's crackdown on gangsters, and criminals in the state saying had Yogi been in Punjab, his son's murder wouldn't have taken place.

Speaking on the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala, his father said that the Yogi government has finished gangsters from the state adding Uttar Pradesh will progress better than Punjab.

Balkaur Singh said that his son was killed because the Punjab government was sleeping... in 2024, people will be compelled to vote for Yogi.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022 in Punjab's Mansa district. His death was linked to gang rivalry in the state.

