Sidhu Moose Wala's father circulates video message, clarifies he won't be contesting polls | WATCH

Late Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Saturday circulated a video message, clarifying he won't be entering politics. Addressing rumours of him contesting elections, he said he has 'no intentions' to do the same. He shared a 55-second video on his late son's YouTube channel where he was seen folding his hands and appealing to viewers to not pay heed to such rumours.

"I wanted to tell you that I am sad about what is going on on social media. Various rumours are going on, do not believe that. I have lost my son recently and I have no intentions of contesting any election," he said in Punjabi. "There is a prayer meeting on June 8, I will answer your questions then. I am not in a state to talk now," the father added.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family members of the late Punjabi singer in Chandigarh. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

On Friday, amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa. The same day, a BJP leader from Punjab approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Moose Wala.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

On Thursday, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

(With ANI Inputs)

