Moosewala killing: HC denies probe by sitting judge; family to meet Amit Shah today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Day after demanding probe in son's murder, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents to meet Amit Shah

Highlights Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents will meet Amit Shah today.

Singer's father had written to the Home Minister yesterday seeking a CBI probe in Sidhu's killing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder news: A day after the parents of slain Punjabi singer and politician Shubh Deep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala demanded a probe into their son's murder, they will be meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah today in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the Punjab government's request for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala has not been accepted, according to sources.

Moose Wala's father had written a letter to Amit Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest. "Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge turned down

The Punjab government's request for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala has not been accepted, according to sources. The sources said communication in this regard has been sent to the state government by the court administration. The HC administration is learnt to have told the government that it cannot spare a judge.

There was no immediate reaction from the state government. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

CCTV footage shows suspects in Bolero at Fatehabad fuel pump

A CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Haryana's Fatehabad district has surfaced on social media purportedly showing two suspects in the Moosewala murder case in a Bolero car. It is suspected that the same vehicle was used by the assailants. The footage is learnt to have been procured from a fuel pump located at Bisla village in Fatehabad where the car had halted for refuelling.

Latest India News