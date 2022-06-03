'Politics should not be done on Moose Wala's killing': Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala as 'unfortunate' and said that there should be no politics around it.

"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate.

"Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

Moose Wala's killing

Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday. The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. The autopsy report of the Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader has revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body.

