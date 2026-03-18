Israel vows to hunt Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid escalating missile onslaught

Tel Aviv (Israel):

Israel's military has issued a stark warning to Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowing to relentlessly pursue and neutralize him as part of an ongoing campaign against threats to the Jewish state. In a bold statement delivered, IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin emphasised that no one raising a hand against Israel is immune, declaring, "We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him." This comes amid heightened tensions following Khamenei's ascension to power, with the IDF confirming they currently lack intelligence on his exact whereabouts but remain committed to targeting high-profile figures. Defrin's remarks, reported by Al Jazeera, underscore Israel's determination to extend its operations beyond conventional battlefields, signalling a strategy of preemptive and decisive action against Iranian leadership.

Targeting Iran's Basij forces and key commanders

The IDF's aggressive posture extends to Iran's paramilitary Basij forces, with Defrin explicitly stating, "We will reach everyone, no matter where or when." This follows the confirmed killing of Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, a significant blow to Iran's internal security apparatus. Israel's campaign aims to dismantle the networks supporting Iran's military and proxy operations, systematically eliminating commanders and operatives who enable attacks on Israeli territory. These operations highlight the IDF's precision strike capabilities, honed through recent conflicts and serve as a deterrent message to Tehran's leadership that nowhere is safe from retaliation.

Preparations for a prolonged conflict through passover

Defrin also revealed that Israel is bracing for an extended war effort, explicitly noting preparations for a "prolonged campaign, including during Passover." The Jewish holiday, set for the first eight days of April this year, traditionally emphasizes family and reflection, but Israeli forces are gearing up to maintain operational tempo despite the timing. This forward-looking stance reflects Israel's assessment of a multi-front, drawn-out confrontation with Iran, prioritising national security over seasonal pauses and mobilising resources for sustained defense and offense.

Fresh Iranian missile barrage sparks air raid chaos

As rhetoric intensified, Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel, prompting immediate defensive measures. CNN reported that Israeli defenses were actively working to intercept the barrage, with air raid sirens blaring across major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Vivid visuals captured flashes lighting up the night sky, including what appeared to be a cluster munition missile over Tel Aviv, heightening fears of widespread destruction. Israeli fire and rescue teams rushed to multiple impact sites in the greater Tel Aviv area, where authorities confirmed hits and initiated emergency responses to mitigate casualties and damage.

Regional allies step in: Bahrain's defensive success

In a show of broader coalition support, the Bahrain Defence Force announced it had intercepted and destroyed 129 missiles and 233 drones launched from Iran since the onset of the US-Israel war on Iran over two weeks ago. This tally, shared via Al Jazeera, illustrates the regional scope of the conflict and the effectiveness of allied air defense networks in blunting Iran's aerial assaults. Bahrain's role underscores growing Arab-Israeli alignment against shared threats, providing a critical buffer as the war enters its third week.