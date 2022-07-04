Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 18-yr-old shooter fired 6 shots with both hands | Chilling details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ankit Sirsa is only 18 years old and is now described as the 'main shooter' involved in the murder

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested an 18-year-old shooter involved in the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala, in their continued efforts to nab all that are involved in the killing.

Ankit Sirsa is only 18 years old and is now described as the 'main shooter' involved in the murder. He fired six bullets at Moose Wala, and fired shots with both his hands, revealing a police investigation. He was arrested at a bus terminal in Delhi. His friend, Sachin Bhiwani has also been caught by the Delhi Police. Those who sheltered the two accused arrested were also apprehended. Image Source : INDIA TV Picture posted by Sachin Biwani, an associate of Ankit

Pictures released by the police show Ankit holding a gun, flexing. Bullets spread before him were spelled out 'Moose Wala'. He fired from the closest range, and was "desperate", police said.

Sachin and Ankit pose with guns Biwani's facebook page shows Lawrence Bishnoi gang spelled out with cartridges as the cover picture.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said to have planned the murder from jail, is the main accused in the killing.

The police informed that the module consistently received calls from Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder. The first call they received was on the night before the murder. Another call followed just before the incident, notifying that Sidhu had left his residence without security.

The shooters are said to have changed locations 35 times, as they were aware that the agencies were behind them. The accused were spread across Fatehabad, Pilani, Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kutch. They stayed longer than 24 hours in no location.

