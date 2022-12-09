Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shraddha Walkar murder case: Accused Aftab Poonawala likely to be produced in Saket court today

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala, the accused of killing his live-in partner, is likely to be produced before Saket court today, December 9.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail after being charged with Killing Shraddha on May 18 this year.

According to reports, the Tihar jail authority has directed its 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused as he is likely to be produced before the concerned judge in Saket court.

Aftab shares jail cell with two more inmates

The jail authorities said that Aftab shares his cell with two more inmates. Meanwhile, one of the investigators in the case said that Aftab is "very clever" and a "new twist" in the case cannot to denied.

Earlier on December 1, Aftab's narco test was conducted where is reportedly accepted that he killed his girlfried. During the test, he also revealed where he had disposed Shraddha's clothes.

Later Forensic Science Lab (FSL) experts also interacted with Aftab during the post-narco test. The post-narco test is an essential part of the narco test of any subject and without it the procedure of the narco test is incomplete.

Shraddha father to meet Maharashtra deputy CM

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar will be meeting Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today. Later, the victim's father is also likely to speak to the media.

About Shraddha murder case

It should be noted here that Aftab strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The Delhi Police has also sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Shraddha and Aftab had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police visited these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Aftab to kill his partner.

