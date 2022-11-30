Aftab's new girlfriend to police after knowing his brutal act: Met him twice, could have cut me too in pieces

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Accused Aftab Poonawala who murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala was developing relations with another girl after killing her girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, police have informed. According to reports, cops have contacted a girl who had met Aftab, after the accused had murdered Shraddha. They said that the new girl had met him twice at his Chhattapur flat and met him via a dating app.

Police found that Aftab's new girlfriend came in contact with him just 12 days after Shraddha's murder. Cops have also recovered a ring of Shraddha that Aftab gifted to the new girl when he met him at his Chhatarpur flat. The new girl had made chilling revelations.

New girlfriend in shock after knowing Aftab's brutal act

The girl whom Aftab met after killing Shraddha is in a state of shock after getting to know about his act. Reports say this girl is now feeling that Aftab would have murderd her too and cut into pieces just like he did to Shraddha.

Aftab's new girlfriend is a Psychiatrist

When Aftab's new girlfriend went to meet him at his flat, Shraddha's body parts were present there, but Aftab did not even let her know about the presence of body parts in the house. The new girl is a psychiatrist by profession. After killing Shraddha on May 18, Aftab developed friendship with another girl through a dating app on May 30 and invited her to his Chhatarpur flat in October.

Aftab was in contact with 15-20 girls

Police have also revealed that Aftab Poonawala was in contact with 15-20 girls via different dating apps and came in contact with the girl who visited twice to his Chattarpur flat also via a dating app.

Couldn't understand Aftab's psychology, said new girlfriend

The new girl told police that she never felt anything unusual through Aftab's behavior. She told the police that her conversation with Aftab started in May through a dating app. On October 12, she met him for the first time, Aftab invited her to his Chhatarpur flat and both of them spent time together at his flat.

Aftab never looked scared, she said

Aftab's new girlfriend further said that he never felt scared and his nature seemed absolutely normal and very caring. Aftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes, she said. He used to give gifts too. The new girl said she had come to Aftab's flat twice in October but did not find anything unusual like hidden body parts of Shraddha.

Aftab never looked scared, he used to often tell about his Mumbai home and also visited there in September. Aftab had gifted this friend an artificial ring on October 12 which belonged to Shraddha.

Aftab cut Shraddha hair after chopping her head

Another revelation which has surfaced is that Aftab had cut Shraddha's hair after chopping her head. The Police have found Shraddha's hair in Chhatarpur forest and matched it with her father's DNA.

ALSO READ | Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 1, rules court

ALSO READ | Aftab confesses he wanted to kill Shraddha earlier, accepts having relations with multiple women: Sources