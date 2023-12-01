Should Arvind Kejriwal resign if he gets arrested? AAP to seek public feedback, BJP hits out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Intending to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP", the AAP has decided to run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20. Addressing a press conference along with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai alleged the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested under the "fake" liquor scam case with the hope of finishing the Aam Aadmi Party.

Under the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign from Friday, AAP volunteers will carry pamphlets to get the signatures of people at all the 2,600 polling stations across the city, asking for their opinion on whether Kejriwal should step down as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested.

AAP is also planning to hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city on from December 21 to December 24 to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as the BJP's "conspiracy" to get Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi chief minister if he gets arrested.

Chadha likened the BJP to the mythical character of "Kansa" alleging it wanted to finish AAP and saw Kejriwal as its only challenge throughout the country. "Just as Kansa knew that Lord Krishna would bring about his end, the BJP also knows well that its dirty politics will come to an end through Kejriwal. Kansa made every effort to stop Lord Krishna. Likewise, the BJP is doing everything possible to weaken and eliminate AAP," charged Chadha.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh are currently in jail.

Hitting back at the AAP party for this campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal should train his volunteers to answer when people ask them about the "corruption" and "failure" of his government to develop the city.

