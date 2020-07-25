Shivraj Singh Chouhan Covid-19: Kamal Nath takes a dig at MP CM, but prays for his recovery as well

Image Source : FILE Shivraj Singh Chouhan Covid positive: Kamal Nath takes a dig, but prays for recovery

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was found positive for coronavirus infection earlier in the day. He has been admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal for treatment. His political nemesis and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath wished for his speedy recovery but took a dig at him.

In a series of tweets posted from the handle @OfficeOfKNath, Kamal Nath said that when his administration was serious about coronavirus, it was Shivraj Singh Chouhan who claimed that it was a political tool being used by Kamal Nath to save his government. The tweets were made in Hindi.

"Shivraj ji, I felt bad on knowing that you were found positive of coronavirus. I pray for your speedy recovery...," reads Kamal Nath's tweet at the outset.

"...It's just that I felt regretful when you said that efforts of my government to contain the pandemic were a 'natak' (farce), you said I was using the pandemic to save my seat,..." reads the tweet further.

Kamal Nath stressed that his government had always maintained that coronavirus pandemic was a huge challenge and it was necessary for all to take enough precautions.

In his last tweet, Kamal Nath's words assume an apparent sarcastic tone.

"If only you had taken precautions, if only you had not made this into a joke, if only you had followed guidelines; maybe you would not have got infected..."

At the end of the tweet Kamal Nath attempts to sincerely wish Chouhan for his speedy recovery.

शायद आप भी इससे संभल कर रहते , प्रोटोकाल ,गाइडलाइन व सावधानी का पूरा पालन करते , इसको मज़ाक़ में नहीं लेते तो शायद आप इससे आज बचे रहते।

ख़ैर कोई बात नहीं , आप जल्द स्वस्थ होकर वापस काम पर लौटेंगे , ऐसी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है व पूर्ण विश्वास है।

3/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 25, 2020

Kamal Nath was at the helm of the state in March when the pandemic had not reached its peak in India. A rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia eventually saw his government topple. Scindia then joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath and Congress have in past accused BJP of playing politics and ignoring the pandemic.

