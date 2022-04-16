Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivpal Yadav dissolves all executive committees of his party

Highlights The Shivpal Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PRSP) dissolved all committees.

Senior PRSP leader Deepak Mishra described it as a normal organisational process.

The Shivpal Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PRSP) on Friday dissolved its state executive, all executive committees of its national and regional cells, and the entire board of spokespersons.

Even as the move comes amid the speculations revolving around Yadav's growing closeness with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, senior PRSP leader Deepak Mishra described it as a normal organisational process.

An order issued by the party's national general secretary Aditya Yadav said, "PRSP has dissolved its state executive and all executives of national and regional cells and the entire board of spokesperson board with immediate effect.

"

Mishra told PTI that the dissolution of all the units of the party was a normal process after the assembly elections.

He said the units would be reconstituted within the next two weeks.

In 2016, Shivpal Yadav formed the PRSP following differences with his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who was then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Their differences had mellowed a bit ahead of the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and Shivpal Yadav even contested the elections from the Jaswant Nagar seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won.

However, after the SP's defeat in the polls, Shivpal Yadav was unhappy over not being invited to a meeting of SP MLAs.

He also recently met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later started following him on Twitter, giving rise to speculations of his growing proximity with the ruling BJP.

