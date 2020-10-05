Image Source : FILE Shakti Malik murder case: RJD alleges political conspiracy, demands CBI probe

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Shakti Malik. Malik, 37, a former RJD member, was killed on Sunday at his residence in Purnea district. The demand comes as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav have been named in a case filed on Sunday.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari claimed a political conspiracy behind naming Lalu's sons in the case as the Assembly elections draw closer in the eastern state.

"We strongly deny these allegations...The chief spokesperson of Chief Minister Nitish's party (JDU), Sanjay Singh, has demanded a CBI probe into the case. We support this demand," Tiwari said.

"Naming the leader of the opposition and his elder brother in a murder case in these circumstances is part of a political conspiracy," he added.

Malik, a Dalit, was shot dead at his home on Sunday by unidentified assailants. According to the police, three bike-borne men barged into Malik's home in the morning and killed him while he was sleeping.

Following Malik's killing, a video was surfaced wherein Malik accused Tejashwi of demanding Rs 50 lakh in lieu of a ticket from the Raniganj seat.

The ruling JD(U) is since then vocal against Tejashwi, saying Lalu's son had exposed his true colours.

(With Inputs from ANI)

