Section 144 imposed in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar till Jan 2 amid COVID-19 surge

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the restriction imposed under Section 144 CrCP across Noida and Greater Noida till January 2, 2021, in wake of the coronavirus crisis in the district. In an order issued late on Sunday night, the Noida police said that public gatherings and holding of congregations will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period. The decision has been taken in wake of the upcoming Christmas festival and the New year celebrations.

The Uttar Pradesh govt had last week imposed Section 144 in several districts of the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Noida to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

It had also ordered that only 100 people would be allowed to attend weddings and other functions. The government also mandated prior permission for such gatherings.

According to the order released by the government, all wedding or function venues must be sanitised beforehand. The order also stated that social distancing must be practised while attending such functions and all guests must wear masks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,458. Active cases in the district came down to 1,038 from 1,051 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95. 21 per cent, the data showed.

